Ben Affleck enjoys dinner with Jennifer Lopez and her twins in Malibu

Ben Affleck was all smiles as he had a family dinner with Jennifer Lopez's children at Nobu in Malibu on Sunday.

Lopez and Affleck seemed to be more serious about their rekindled relationship as the Hustlers star introduced the actor to her 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme (whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony).

The pop star looked amazing in a white maxi dress, a brown belt and a crocodile bag. She also wore her signature massive gold hoops and a half-up high ponytail.



On the other hand, The actor was looking dashing in a black button-down shirt and matching pants and a gray peacoat. They were apparently celebrating J.Lo's sister Linda’s 50th birthday.

The Oscar winner - who is father to three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner - was previously seen spending time with his own family, celebrating his kids' graduations.

Affleck and Lopez, who were previously engaged but called things off in 2004, rekindled their romance after the singer ended her engagement to Alex Rodriguez following rumors that he had cheated on her.