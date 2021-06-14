Angelina Jolie, ex Jonny Lee Miller 'remained good friends' over the years

Insider said the meeting was not with just Angelina Jolie and her ex Jonny Lee Miller

Angelina Jolie sparked reunion buzz with former husband, Jonny Lee Miller, after she was spotted outside his Brooklyn apartment.



While Page Six reported that the Salt actress visited Miller's house alone, PEOPLE said that the meeting was not with just the two of them.

As revealed by a source to PEOPLE, Jolie and Miller “have remained good friends over the years.”

The insider further told Miller's 12-year-old son Buster and Jolie's 12-year-old son Knox are friends and were also there when Jolie visited.

The actress was in NYC with all her six kids, Maddox, 19; Pax, 17; Zahara, 16; Shiloh, 15; and Knox and his twin sister Vivienne, 12.

"The kids are growing up and are so close,” the outlet's source said. “They were out to museums and dinner with each other through the trip and had a nice time.”