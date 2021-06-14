Alex Rodriguez spends time with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis following Jennifer Lopez split

Alex Rodriguez was spotted with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis after his relationship with ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez ended.

The former baseball star took to social media to share that he and his former flame were working out together.

The move comes after his relationship ended with the On the Floor singer who was quick to renew her romance with Ben Affleck.

Alex could be seen snapped with Cynthia as well as other family members and colleagues.

He even complimented her, calling her a “world class mommy” as the former couple share two children Natasha Alexander Rodriguez and Ella Alexander Rodriguez.

“Cynthia is a world class mommy to our girls … wrapping ice though?!?!?! LOL,” the former Yankee captioned the Instagram Story photo.

