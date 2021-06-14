How Angelina Jolie and her kids spent their NYC getaway

American actor Angelina Jolie and six children recently painted the town red on their New York City getaway.



An insider has now shared a glimpse into how the actor spent the time away from home at the Big Apple and enjoyed some close time with her and ex-husband Brad Pitt’s kids.

Dishing the details to People, the source said: "The kids are growing up and are so close. They were out to museums and dinner with each other through the trip and had a nice time."

The Salt actor also visited her first ex-husband Johnny Lee Miller—with whom she enjoys a close friendship even after their divorce.

The grapevine revealed that Miller’s son and Jolie’s youngest son Knox are also close friends and were also present when she visited her former partner.

Jolie's NYC getaway came right after her 46th birthday celebrations earlier this month in Los Angeles.