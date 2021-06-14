 
Sun Jun 13, 2021
Entertainment

Shehzad Hameed
June 14, 2021

Victoria Beckham's new sizzling snap will take your breath away

Mon, Jun 14, 2021

Victoria Beckham dropped jaws as she  flaunted  her ageless beauty in new Instagram photo, looking  drop-dead gorgeous in sizzling outfit.

The David Beckham's sweetheart, undoubtedly, looked out of this world as she showed off her elegance in the figure-hugging blue dress while promoting the new additions to her Victoria Beckham beauty range.

The renowned fashion designer gave fans major style envy in her latest  Instagram upload. Her gorgeous dress featured two racy cut-out sections – one across the cleavage and one peephole positioned across her waist, showing off her taut abs.

In the photo, the former Spice Girls member is seen adding a slick of the amour lip tint from her beauty line to her plump pout.

The 47-year old's brunette-coloured locks were styled into on-trend mermaid waves, elevating her beauty.

Victoria Beckham's fans were quick to respond her amazing snap, showering praise on the fashion sensation's ravishing look.

