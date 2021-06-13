Kulbhushan Jadhav's case 'ruined' by PML-N, Qureshi says

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi speaking to the media, in Multan, on June 13, 2021. — PID

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that it is the PML-N that "ruined" the case of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, whereas the incumbent government has taken measures in line with recommendations of the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Speaking at a press conference in Multan on Sunday after laying the foundation stone of Albadar Park at Shah Rukn-e-Alam colony, the foreign minister was referring to the International Court of Justice (Review and Re-consideration) Bill, 2020 which was passed in a recent session of the parliament along with 20 other bills. The law will make provisions for fresh consular access to Jadhav under the ICJ judgement.

Qureshi said that India does not wish for Jadhav to have consular access, under the guise of which it wants to drag Pakistan back to the international court.

The foreign said that the government's aim is only to implement the ICJ's recommendations and "hopefully members of the Opposition will understand India's moves and act sensibly".

In response to a question, the foreign minister said that Pakistan had no intention to provide space for military bases to the United States and that there was nothing to hide regarding the recent visit by the chief of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) as it was a routine visit to discuss counter terrorism measures.

He further said that "we want transparent accountability; we do not want revenge".

Qureshi said everyone's honour is equally precious and everyone has the right to a fair trial. However, the government will not allow anyone to become an obstacle in the process of accountability, and there will be no NRO for plunderers who looted the country's wealth, he said.

Referring to the budget, he said that Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin had made it clear that there was no intention of a mini-budget.

"Ahsan Iqbal neither read the budget document nor listened to the budget speech and gave an [uninformed] statement," he said.