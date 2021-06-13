Buckingham Palace ‘at crossroads’ after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Experts fear the royal family may dissolve due to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s consistent attacks against the Firm.

The claim has been brought forward by royal biographer Penny Junor in a Channel 4's programme titled, The Windsors: Inside the Royal Dynasty.

“The Queen belongs to a different era, the monarchy was much more secure when she came to the throne. It wasn’t challenged in the way that I think it is today.”

But it is important to note that “The monarch is only there by the consent of the people. If the people really, really, really don’t want a monarchy, then our monarchy will disappear.”

Even well-known historian Ed Owens chimed into the conversation and added, “The Royal Family is caught in this bind from the need in one hand to modernise and embrace modernity and at the same time to maintain those traditional elements of the monarchy as well.”