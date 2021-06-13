 
close
Sun Jun 13, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 13, 2021

Trespassers spotted breaking into Kylie Jenner’s L.A home

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Jun 13, 2021
Trespassers spotted breaking into Kylie Jenner’s L.A home

A trespasser recently got caught wanting to ‘profess his love’ to Kylie Jenner in her L.A home.

The report has been brought forward by TMZ and according to their findings, the 35-year-old man intended to step into Kylie’s property in an attempt to “profess his love in person.”

While Kylie was not at home at the time of the incident, it is believed that security personnel stationed outside the beauty mogul’s estate held the perpetrator till authorities came to arrest the culprit. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment