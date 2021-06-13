Trespassers spotted breaking into Kylie Jenner’s L.A home

A trespasser recently got caught wanting to ‘profess his love’ to Kylie Jenner in her L.A home.

The report has been brought forward by TMZ and according to their findings, the 35-year-old man intended to step into Kylie’s property in an attempt to “profess his love in person.”

While Kylie was not at home at the time of the incident, it is believed that security personnel stationed outside the beauty mogul’s estate held the perpetrator till authorities came to arrest the culprit.