Sun Jun 13, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 13, 2021

Meghan, Harry trying best to keep things peaceful with royal family

'It’s no secret that the last year Harry and Meghan have been at war with the royals,' said an insider 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are doing their best to keep things at peace with the royal family after welcoming their daughter Lilibet Diana.

It was earlier revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex even showed the little angel to Queen Elizabeth via FaceTime.

"It’s no secret that the last year Harry and Meghan have been at war with the royals," a source told Us Weekly.

"All is not forgiven, but after all the backlash regarding their interviews —which by the way, the pair have no regrets about—they’re trying their utmost to maintain a good relationship with the queen in order to keep the peace," the source added.

A separate source revealed earlier, "The queen was one of the first people Harry and Meghan told about the birth and they’ve sent her photo. She has put the drama from the interviews aside and is overjoyed to be a great-grandmother again."

