Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunite in Los Angeles after brief time apart

An insider revealed Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck are discussing summer plans together

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were seen reuniting in Los Angeles after spending some days apart.



The couple was spotted enjoying a night out after Affleck bonded with the songstress's mother, Guadalupe Rodríguez, earlier in the week.



According to sources, Affleck was directing a show featuring Rodriguez in Las Vegas. A source previously told PEOPLE that "Lupe was there to film a fun cameo."

"In the past, Jennifer's mom and Ben were very close. Guadalupe loved Ben. She was sad when they couldn't work things out years ago," a source told PEOPLE. "She is thrilled that they are back together now."

"Jennifer is very close with her mom. It's very important to her that the person she is with, gets along with her mom," the source added.

"Jennifer loves that Ben and Guadalupe hung out in Las Vegas. They both love gambling and had fun together at the Wynn hotel," they said.

Earlier this month, an insider revealed Jen and Affleck are discussing summer plans," adding they "want to spend as much time together as possible" despite living on opposite coasts.