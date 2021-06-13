Prince Harry told to ‘shut up’ by Oasis member Noel Gallagher

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Prince Harry is getting berated once again over his back-to-back attacks aimed towards the British royal family.
The Oasis band member Noel Gallagher called the Duke of Sussex a “woke snowflake” while urging him to stay silent.
Speaking to The Sun, Gallagher said: “Prince William. I feel that [expletive] lad’s pain. He’s got a [expletive] younger brother shooting his [expletive] mouth off with [expletive] that is just so unnecessary. I’d like to think I was always the William.”
“Prince Harry is coming across like a typical [expletive] woke snowflake, [expletive] [expletive]. Just don’t be [expletive] dissing your family because there’s no need for it,” added the Wonderwall singer.
Referencing Harry’s marriage to Meghan Markle, Gallagher said: “This is what happens when you get involved with Americans. As simple as that.”