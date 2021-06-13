Johnny Depp fans call for Amber Heard’s dismissal from ‘Aquaman’ franchise

Hollywood star Amber Heard is face to face with calls for boycott and her dismissal once more following the title reveal of the Aquaman sequel.



Right after James Wan, who is directing the sequel, announced the title of the film’s second instalment, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, fans called out the creators to boycott Heard following the domestic abuse case she and her ex-husband Johnny Depp were embroiled in.

Not long after the announcement, #BoycottAquaman2 and #JusticeForJohnnyDepp became trending topics on Twitter as fans reiterated that they do not wish to see Heard’s involvement in the film.

One fan of Depp wrote: “Warner Bros fired Johnny Depp because of an on going case, yet Amber Heard is still in Aquaman 2. The best way to get them back is to not watch their film. #BoycottAquaman2 #JusticeForJohnnyDepp.”

“As much as I would love to watch Aquaman 2, they are yet to fire Amber Heard, so I’ll be refusing to watch it until then #AquamanAndTheLostKingdom #Aquaman #JusticeForJohnnyDepp,” added another.

“If Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has Amber Heard still playing Mera then I’ll be skipping that movie and won’t watch,” a third wrote.