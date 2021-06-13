 
Sun Jun 13, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 13, 2021

Selena Gomez says ‘impossible beauty standards’ inspired her to launch Rare Beauty

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Jun 13, 2021

Pop icon Selena Gomez is discussing how “impossible beauty standards” negatively impacted her mental health.

While in conversation with Stellar magazine, the Wizards of Waverly Place star revealed that societal expectations inspired her to launch her Rare Beauty brand.

The singer shared that she felt there was a “strong connection” between the conversations of mental health and beauty.

“Society constantly tells us that we’re not enough, so I wanted to start a brand to challenge and eliminate that pressure – to change the conversation. My goal with Rare Beauty is to break down these unrealistic standards of beauty,” said Gomez.

“I saw from personal experience how these impossible beauty standards were having such an effect on my mental health and I know a lot of people who felt the same way,” she shared.

“At Rare Beauty we do social detox weekends often when we encourage our community to log off for the weekend,” she added. 

