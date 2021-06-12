Dua Lipa all praises for Riz Ahmed

Riz Ahmed Thursday launched an effort to improve the way Muslims are depicted in movies after a study showed that they are barely seen and shown in a negative light when they do appear.

Ahmed said the Blueprint for Muslim Inclusion would include funding and mentoring for Muslim story-tellers in the early stages of their careers.

"The representation of Muslims on screen feeds the policies that get enacted, the people that get killed, the countries that get invaded," Ahmed said in a statement.

"The data doesn't lie. This study shows us the scale of the problem in popular film, and its cost is measured in lost potential and lost lives," he added.

Taking to social media, Dua Lipa praised the actor for speaking up for Muslims.

"So proud of you Riz for exposing how Muslims are missing and stereotyped in top movies. It's time for the film industry to change," she wrote.



