Queen Elizabeth’s official birthday marked with a military parade at Windsor Castle

British Queen Elizabeth II marked her official birthday today, Saturday with a military parade at Windsor Castle.



According to the Royal Family, the Queen celebrates two birthdays each year: her actual birthday on 21 April and her official birthday on (usually) the second Saturday in June.

Today is The Queen’s Official Birthday.

The Royal Family shared adorable photos from the ceremony on its social media handles.

To mark the occasion a military parade in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle was held by the Household Division, and the Queen’s Colour of F Company Scots Guards was trooped.

Trooping the Colour has marked the official birthday of the British Sovereign for over 260 years.



The parade closed with a fly-past by the @rafredarrows, and a 41 Gun Royal Salute by The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery.

On April 21, Queen Elizabeth marked her 95th birthday at Windsor Castle with no public celebrations.