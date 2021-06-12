Ed Sheeran releases official audio trailer for ‘Bad Habits’ solo

Renowned singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran recently released his first ever trailer for his new solo titled Bad Habits.

For this song, Ed Sheeran channeled his inner vampire and sported a pale un-dead look for single.

For those unversed, the official music video is slated for its release on the 25th of June.

Check it out below:



