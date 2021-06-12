Emilia Clarke reveals who was to blame for the coffee cup blunder on ‘Game of Thrones’

British actor Emilia Clarke addressed the infamous coffee cup blunder that was aired in the final season of Game of Thrones.

The Last Christmas actor, 34, during an appearance on Texting With digital series, pointed fingers at the showrunner and co-creator of the HBO series, D. B. Weiss as the culprit of the snafu that made headlines and left fans in fits.

The gaffe came up in conversation when Clarke was asked about her morning drink of choice.

"It's not Starbucks – spoiler. I'm going to say it again for the record: was not mine. Looking at you, Dan Weiss,” she said.

During the last season of the show, aired in May 2019, a modern-day disposable coffee cup was spotted right in front of Clarke’s character of Daenerys.

Following the chaos that was unleashed after the mistake aired, Weiss and his producing partner David Benioff addressed the debacle and termed it a “funny” incident.

"We were concentrating so much on Daenerys and Jon Snow that we just didn't see this coffee cup right in the middle,” Benioff said in a chat with Star Channel in Japan.

"So at first I couldn't believe it, and then it was an embarrassment because, 'How did we not see this coffee cup in the middle of the shot?' And then, eventually, it was just funny. This one is just a mistake, and it's kind of funny to us now,” he added.