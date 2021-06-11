Lori Harvey addresses decision to take the ‘high road’ with ex-partner

Lori Harvey recently weighed in on her decision to ultimately take the high road regarding her ex’s lyrical dig against her current boyfriend Michael B. Jordan.

For those unversed with the dig, it occurred two weeks ago in 42 Dugg’s extended version of Maybach, as part of a lyrical swipe against Michael B. Jordan. It read, “Tell Harvey I don’t want her.”

While social media blew up into a frenzy, Lori Harvey kept her cool and chose “the high road.”

She later addressed the situation in an interview with Bustle and was quoted saying, “I just try to stay up here and take the high road in every situation.”

“I think they get from me that I try to just not let any type of negativity or rumors or anything like that make me stoop down to that level and go back and forth with it or whatever. Just maintain my position of I know who I am, I know what's going on.”