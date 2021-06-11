 
Fri Jun 11, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 11, 2021

It's the best: Kris Jenner says of Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker romance

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jun 11, 2021

Kris Jenner has extended her support to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's relationship.

In an appearance on On-Air With Ryan Seacrest, the momager gushed over the adorable couple.

“Isn’t it great?” she said of the Poosh founder and the Blink-182 drummer’s romance.

“It’s the best.”

When asked what she felt about Kourtney’s latest viral snap of Travis’ blood in a vial, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star expressed surprise.

“Here’s the thing. I don’t know what that means,” she joked.

“I’ve got to have a little chat with Ms. Kourtney and find out what’s going on.”

