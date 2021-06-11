It's the best: Kris Jenner says of Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker romance

Kris Jenner has extended her support to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's relationship.

In an appearance on On-Air With Ryan Seacrest, the momager gushed over the adorable couple.

“Isn’t it great?” she said of the Poosh founder and the Blink-182 drummer’s romance.

“It’s the best.”

When asked what she felt about Kourtney’s latest viral snap of Travis’ blood in a vial, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star expressed surprise.

“Here’s the thing. I don’t know what that means,” she joked.

“I’ve got to have a little chat with Ms. Kourtney and find out what’s going on.”