It's the best: Kris Jenner says of Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker romance

Kris Jenner has extended her support to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's relationship.
In an appearance on On-Air With Ryan Seacrest, the momager gushed over the adorable couple.
“Isn’t it great?” she said of the Poosh founder and the Blink-182 drummer’s romance.
“It’s the best.”
When asked what she felt about Kourtney’s latest viral snap of Travis’ blood in a vial, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star expressed surprise.
“Here’s the thing. I don’t know what that means,” she joked.
“I’ve got to have a little chat with Ms. Kourtney and find out what’s going on.”