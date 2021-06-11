Scott Disick's girlfriend Amelia Hamlin flashes her toned tummy in a white crop top

Amelia Hamlin soared temperature as she showed off her toned tummy in a white crop top during a lunch date with mom Lisa Rinna ahead of her 20th birthday.

The model was all smiles as she enjoyed a pre-birthday lunch, offered by her mom at the Glen Deli in Bel Air, California on Wednesday.



The charming model, who has been enjoying dreamed life with Scott Disick, was later joined by dad Harry Hamlin.

Amelia Hamlin sizzled in white crop top as she enjoyed pre-birthday outing with mom.

The soon-to-be 20-year-old dropped jaws as she flashed her washboard abs in a stunning top adorned with 'gemini' which she paired with pink tie dye sweatpants.



The model drew attention to her midriff with a belly chain and hid her brown eyes underneath oversized black sunglasses.

Amelia's boyfriend Scott Disick turned 38 a few weeks ago with the beauty referring to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star as 'my love,' in a gushing birthday tribute.