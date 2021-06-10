Watch PSL 2021 live stream: Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans, match no 16

Defending champions Karachi Kings will take on the struggling Multan Sultans in match number 16 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 today at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

The weather is expected to play an important role in testing the players' commitment. The Karachi Kings had a good run in the first phase of the PSL in Karachi, winning three out of their five matches. The Sultans, on the other hand, had managed to win just one of the five games it played in first leg of the tournament.

This is the second leg of the match between the two sides, with the first in Karachi being played between the two sides earlier. It was a one-sided affair even after the Sultan posed a mammoth total on the board, only to be comfortably chased by the Kings, who won the game with seven wickets in hand and in less than 19 overs.

The match between the two teams is scheduled to start at 9pm.



Geo Super, Pakistan's premier sports channel, has acquired the rights to live stream PSL’s sixth edition.

Cricket fans can watch the entire tournament on Geo Super's website and mobile app as well.

To watch the match live, click here.