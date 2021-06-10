Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's 'beautiful' daughter spitting image of them both

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry said their little princess is more than they could have ever imagined

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are over the moon after being blessed with beautiful daughter.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said their little princess is more than they could have ever thought.

“Lili is more perfect than Harry and Meghan could ever imagine,” a source told Us Weekly.



“They are so in love with her, and she’s absolutely beautiful. She’s a cross between Harry and Meghan," the insider added.

Baby Lili came into the world on June 4. Her birth was announced in a statement two days later by Harry and Meghan.

“Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet,” the Sussexes announcement read on their Archewell website.

“Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales," it added.