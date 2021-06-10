Amybeth McNulty of ‘Anne with an E’ fame is joining ‘Stranger Things’ cast

Famed actor Amybeth McNulty is one of the four new faces added to cast of Stranger Things.

With the show's fourth season going on floors, the Anne with an E actor jumped aboard the team, with her role as Vickie—a hip, fast-talking band nerd who makes one of the heroes fall for her.

Apart from that, Myles Truitt of Queen Sugar and Black Mafia Family will also be joining the cast as Patrick, a basketball star from Hawkins whose life takes sudden twists and turns.

Furthermore, Regina Ting Chen has also been roped in as Ms. Kelly, the guidance counselor, along with Grace Van Dien who will play Hawkins’ High lead cheerleader, Chrissy.