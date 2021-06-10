How royal family will ‘celebrate Prince Philip’s extraordinary life’ on his 100th birthday

Prince Philip is getting remembered by Queen Elizabeth II on what would have been his 100th birthday.



The 95-year-old reigning monarch will take “a quiet moment of reflection” along with the rest of the British royal family to honour the Duke of Edinburgh through some of the exhibits chosen personally by her.

The exhibit will permit the public to join hands with the royals in remembering the legacy of the late Philip and to “collectively ¬celebrate the Duke of Edinburgh’s extraordinary life”.

Sources from the Palace said, per Mirror, that the royal family is hoping that “many people will be able to share in his incredible life and legacy”.

A hundred and fifty exhibits have been pulled together by The Royal Collection Trust to commemorate the late prince.

The Queen has also loaned three unseen paintings that were created by her late husband.

The portal cited a source saying: “Her Majesty will take a quiet moment of reflection on what would have been the Duke’s 100th birthday and, along with the rest of the Royal Family, is very much hoping many people will be able to share in his incredible life and legacy. It is the most fitting way to ¬collectively celebrate the Duke of ¬Edinburgh and for his life to be honoured in this way is very special.”