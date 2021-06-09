'Avengers' star Mark Ruffalo reacts to 'Loki' premier

Mark Ruffalo was the first "Avengers" star who sent best wishes to Tom Hiddleston whose "Loki " series premiered on Wednesday.

"Sending all the virtual hugs to the god of mischief @twhiddleston for the premiere of @LokiOfficial today Green heartWhat hijinks are you getting into? Text me! PS: Who makes your lifts? I need a pair," wrote Mark Ruffalo, who plays "Hulk" in Marvel films.

Hiddleston has played Loki, the god of mischief, since his appearance in the 2010 movie "Thor."

The new six-episode series takes place after events depicted in the 2019 film "Avengers: Endgame." It catches up with Loki just after the Battle of New York when he escapes from Avengers custody and steals a time stone known as the Tesseract.