Wed Jun 09, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 9, 2021

'Avengers' star Mark Ruffalo reacts to 'Loki' premier

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Jun 09, 2021

Mark Ruffalo was the first "Avengers" star who sent best wishes to  Tom Hiddleston whose  "Loki " series premiered  on Wednesday.

"Sending all the virtual hugs to the god of mischief @twhiddleston for the premiere of @LokiOfficial today Green heartWhat hijinks are you getting into? Text me!  PS: Who makes your lifts? I need a pair," wrote  Mark Ruffalo, who plays "Hulk" in Marvel films.

Hiddleston has played Loki, the god of mischief, since his appearance in the 2010 movie "Thor."

The new six-episode series takes place after events depicted in the 2019 film "Avengers: Endgame." It catches up with Loki just after the Battle of New York when he escapes from Avengers custody and steals a time stone known as the Tesseract.

