Wed Jun 09, 2021
June 9, 2021

Selena Gomez fawns over style inspirations in ‘Life In Looks’

Lyricist and singer Selena Gomez recently got candid about her style inspiration behind all the iconic red carpet and music video looks she sported, all the way back in 2007-2021.

The video, alongside Vogue, featured a collection of Gomez’s old red carpet and music video looks all the way down to her pop star debut days.

Check it out below:


