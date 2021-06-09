 
Wed Jun 09, 2021
June 9, 2021

UN chief calls killing of Pakistani Muslim family in Canada 'heinous attack'

Wed, Jun 09, 2021

United Nations Secretary-GeneraI Antonio Guterres has expressed his outrage over the targeted killing of a Pakistani-origin Muslim family in Canada, and called for a united stand against Islamophobia.

The UN chief wrote on Twitter that he was appalled by the targeted and heinous attack on a Muslim family in Ontario, Canada.

He expressed sympathy with the family of the victims and their community.

“My heart goes out to the victims, surviving family and loved ones – and the community,” he said.

According to the Canadian police, the family killed in a hit-and-run incident, was targeted for being Muslim. The family had immigrated from Pakistan to Canada 14 years ago.

“We must stand united against Islamophobia and all forms of hatred, now more than ever,” the secretary-general said in his tweet.

