Elizabeth Olsen reveals whether ‘WandaVision’ will return for a second season

It appears there may be some bad news for Marvel buffs who were eagerly waiting for the renewal of Disney+ series, WandaVision.

Hollywood actor Elizabeth Olsen spoke about the Marvel series and whether it will return for a second season.

In conversation with Kaley Cuoco for Variety’s Actors on Actors series, Olsen revealed that the show is most likely not returning with season two.

When inquired by the Big Bang Theory star, 35, about the possible return, the Avengers: Endgame actor uttered a firm and resolute “no.”

"It's definitely a limited series,” she added.

"I mean, I'm saying that. I don't know. I mean, with Marvel, you can never say no. People die, people [come back to life],” Olsen shared.

The actor went on to explain that if the show does get renewed, it would also be a “shock” to her.

"The thing that I did learn through [my Facebook Watch series] Sorry for Your Loss and WandaVision is I love doing television," she said.

"I do miss, I think, the four-five week experience of making a film and that just feels so exciting and like camp for a little bit. But I think this six-month experience of really hard work with the same people [on a show], it's exhausting [and] it just feels really good,” she added.