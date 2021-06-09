Angelina Jolie says she scared a child who thought she was an ‘evil witch’

Tinseltown's leading lady Angelina Jolie is a stunner on-screen and is hailed as one of the greatest actors of the current times.



The 46-year-old Salt star revealed that she recently inadvertently ended up scaring a little child owing to her villainous role in Maleficent.

A snipped of Jolie's interview has come to surface on TikTok where she is speaking to the camera and recalling a special mission she was part of in Venezuela.

"There was a situation and I was going in as the special envoy for refugees. So I was there and these children were told 'This lady is here to help you,’” recalls the Oscar winner.

"So this family walked in and I was talking to the mother and this little boy came in but kind of started to back up as he saw me. His mum was trying to say 'Be nice to her' and then I realised that he had seen Maleficent,” she went on to say.

"He was like 7 and thought 'She's not here to help us - I know who that is!'" she added.