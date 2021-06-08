Kourtney Kardashian weighed in on possibility on getting back with ex Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian is weighing in on the possibility if she and her ex Scott Disick can get back together.

In a clip of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the Poosh founder could be seen getting honest with her sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian about her future with Scott.

She, in particular, expressed frustration over her family encouraging her to rekindle her romance with her former flame.

“I just feel like I'm really over it with my family enabling Scott, because they don't know all of the details," she shares in the confessional.

While the reality TV star praises him for "so many major life improvements” the star shared that Scott was not consistent which was a cause of concern for her.

Kim then asks if Kourtney will ever say, “it's never gonna happen” to which she said "but I don't know that it's never gonna happen."