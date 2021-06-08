Ariana Grande, husband Dalton Gomez look inseparable during recent outing

Ariana Grande was seen swooning over Dalton Gomez in a recent night out together at Bel Air hotel

Ariana Grande and her husband Dalton Gomez are painting the town red with their frequent outings.



The duo looked inseparable as they dined out at Bel Air hotel where they dined in at the famous eatery Wolfgang Puck in Los Angeles.

The newlywed was seen swooning over her husband in a recent night out together at Bel Air hotel where they dined at the famous eatery Wolfgang Puck in Los Angeles.



"They were super cute together and very much in love," a source told PEOPLE. "Ariana was so giddy and happy with Dalton and her friends."

"Wolfgang stopped by and she was excited to meet him too," the insider added.

The celebrity chef even took to Instagram to post a picture with the songstress and her real estate beau.

"Always a pleasuring having good company at @hotelbelair!" he wrote. "Thank you for coming by!"

Grande took her fans by surprise after revealing she has tied the knot to Gomez in a secret wedding last month.

