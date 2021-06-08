Prince Harry, Charles expected to reconcile in future, says Diana's voice coach

It is unfortunate that Prince Harry, Charles are not speaking to each other at the moment, says Diana's voice coach

Prince Harry may bury the hatchet with his estranged father, Prince Charles, sometime in the future.



According to Princess Diana's former voice coach Stewart Pearce, it is unfortunate that the two royals are not speaking to each other at the moment.

“As far as Meghan and Harry were concerned, they were ‘troubled’ by the lack of support received from the ‘men in grey suits,’ namely the household staff, and then the unfortunate lapse of contact with his father [Prince Charles],” Pearce told Us Weekly.

“Charles is well known for distancing himself from emotional heightened situations as he is a very caring, sensitive man, and therefore chooses to wait to let strong feelings settle down before responding.”

Harry talked about how Charles stopped talking to him after he and Meghan Markle announced their decision to step down from their royal duties.

“I feel really let down because he’s been through something similar, he knows what pain feels like … Archie is his grandson,” Harry explained during his chat with Oprah Winfrey. “I will always love him. There’s a lot of hurt that’s happened. I will continue to make it one of my priorities to heal that relationship.”