Vin Diesel touches hearts with tribute to Paul Walker as F9 release nears

Vin Diesel left fans touched when he shared a tribute to his late Fast and Furious co-star Paul Walker on Instagram.

Taking to the photo and video sharing platform, the actor gave fans some major throwback feels when he shared an old photo of himself with the late star.

The Bloodshot star explained that Paul’s daughter Meadow Walker, who he shared a father-daughter like relationship, sent him the photo feeling nostalgic.

"Weeks away from the F9 release... in preproduction for the finale that starts only months from now... @meadowwalker sends me this image and tells me how happy the photo makes her feel," he begins.

"Naturally, one gets filled with emotion, purpose and ultimately gratitude. Eternal brotherhood is a blessing beyond words. Hope to make you proud... All love, Always."

Meadow in turn commented "I love you" on the sweet post.

Take a look:







