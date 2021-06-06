Kourtney Kardashian shares some adorable snaps with Addison Rae

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae’s friendship only seems to be strengthening.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared some snaps of the two hanging out together.
The two besties seemed to be wearing matching outfits which consisted of a white crop top, denim shorts and black converse.
The Poosh founder captioned the post “almost summer".
Take a look: