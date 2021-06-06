 
Mon Jun 07, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 6, 2021

Kourtney Kardashian shares some adorable snaps with Addison Rae

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Jun 06, 2021

Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae’s friendship only seems to be strengthening.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared some snaps of the two hanging out together.

The two besties seemed to be wearing matching outfits which consisted of a white crop top, denim shorts and black converse.

The Poosh founder captioned the post “almost summer".

Take a look:



