Meghan Markle, Prince Harry welcome second child, name new baby daughter after Queen and Diana

Meghan Markle on Friday gave birth to a girl, the Duke and Duchess announced on Sunday.



A statement confirming the happy news was released by a spokesperson for the couple.

"It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world. Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA," reads an official announcement.

According to US media, both mother and baby are in good health following the delivery, and the little girl weighs in at 7 lbs 11 oz.

The statement issued by the couple said, Lili is named for both her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth, and for her late grandmother, Princess Diana: "Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales."