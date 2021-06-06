 
close
Mon Jun 07, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 6, 2021

Emily Blunt opens up about the ‘pain’ of those who stammer

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Jun 06, 2021
Emily Blunt opens up about the ‘pain’ of those who stammer

English actress Emily Blunt recently sat down for a chat and got candid about “Anguish” associated with people who stammer.

According to a report by IANS the actress shed light on the issues associated with stuttering and admitted, “I feel like I have a real sense of purpose with this foundation because it’s so personal to me.”

“I understand the anguish that these kids and adults are going through. There’s a lot of misinformation out there about stuttering, so it’s my job to enlighten people on what it’s about.”

“that it’s not anxiety-ridden, it’s not that you have a mental disability, and it’s not that you have a nervous disposition. It’s neurological, it’s genetic, and it’s nobody’s fault, and kids can do nothing about it.”

Latest News

More From Entertainment