Emily Blunt opens up about the ‘pain’ of those who stammer

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
English actress Emily Blunt recently sat down for a chat and got candid about “Anguish” associated with people who stammer.
According to a report by IANS the actress shed light on the issues associated with stuttering and admitted, “I feel like I have a real sense of purpose with this foundation because it’s so personal to me.”
“I understand the anguish that these kids and adults are going through. There’s a lot of misinformation out there about stuttering, so it’s my job to enlighten people on what it’s about.”
“that it’s not anxiety-ridden, it’s not that you have a mental disability, and it’s not that you have a nervous disposition. It’s neurological, it’s genetic, and it’s nobody’s fault, and kids can do nothing about it.”