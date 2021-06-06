Emily Blunt opens up about the ‘pain’ of those who stammer

English actress Emily Blunt recently sat down for a chat and got candid about “Anguish” associated with people who stammer.

According to a report by IANS the actress shed light on the issues associated with stuttering and admitted, “I feel like I have a real sense of purpose with this foundation because it’s so personal to me.”



“I understand the anguish that these kids and adults are going through. There’s a lot of misinformation out there about stuttering, so it’s my job to enlighten people on what it’s about.”

“that it’s not anxiety-ridden, it’s not that you have a mental disability, and it’s not that you have a nervous disposition. It’s neurological, it’s genetic, and it’s nobody’s fault, and kids can do nothing about it.”