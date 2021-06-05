Prince Harry has royal fans ‘nervous’ with ‘unfair’ comments

Royal fans are fuming over Prince Harry’s alleged ‘unfair’ comments against the Firm.

The claim was brought forward by Daily Mirror royal editor Russell Myers on the Pod Save the Queen podcast.

There he was quoted saying, “It’s undoubtedly made [relations] worse. The family will be very nervous about him talking, and I think that’s been widely said.”

“My understanding is if he keeps speaking about the issues with his family and feeling trapped, I think they find it all very, very unfair.”

“How much more can he do it? Will there be an appetite for him to keep on criticising his family in that way – certainly when he’s got to face them?”