Emilia Clarke weighs in on her move into the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Hollywood actor Emilia Clarke recently weighed in on her decision to jump into a partnership with Marvel.

The star got candid during her interview with Comicbook and was quoted saying, “I just think what they’re doing right now is so exciting and so cool, and so on the cutting edge of it.”

“I feel like they’re like the Apple of this world. To be part of that family feels like, ‘Oh my god, I’m in the cool kid crowd. That’s so cool’.”

“Honestly speaking, the people that are making this are what pushed me over the line to really wanting to do it. I just think that everyone’s heart and heads are in the right place with this.”