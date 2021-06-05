Ellen DeGeneres preparing A-listers for 2022 finale

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Morning TV show host Ellen DeGeneres is reportedly busy with preparations for her upcoming 2022 finale run.
According to a report by Page Six, DeGeneres’ producers have already started rounding up celebrity hotshots like Jennifer Aniston, Kevin Hart and Justin Bieber for the upcoming special.
Even a source commented on the ever-expanding guest list and admitted, “Ellen’s staff has already been out to high-profile reps to get their talent on board for one big final week. The plan is to tape a job lot together, so Ellen leaves with a bang.”