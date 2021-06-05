Ellen DeGeneres preparing A-listers for 2022 finale

Morning TV show host Ellen DeGeneres is reportedly busy with preparations for her upcoming 2022 finale run.



According to a report by Page Six, DeGeneres’ producers have already started rounding up celebrity hotshots like Jennifer Aniston, Kevin Hart and Justin Bieber for the upcoming special.

Even a source commented on the ever-expanding guest list and admitted, “Ellen’s staff has already been out to high-profile reps to get their talent on board for one big final week. The plan is to tape a job lot together, so Ellen leaves with a bang.”