Meghan Markle's second pregnancy 'tougher' due to 'unpleasant complications'

Meghan Markle had to recently forego professional commitments because of health concerns

Meghan Markle is having a series of complications during her second pregnancy.



The Duchess of Sussex, who is expecting a baby girl, had to recently forego professional commitments because of health concerns.

"Meghan hasn’t been sleeping, has a lot of nausea and she’s had to cancel a couple of professional obligations,” an insider said. “It’s not going as easily as her last.”



Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced they are expecting their baby daughter, on Valentine's Day this year.

Meanwhile, the couple is trying to spend as much quality time with their son Archie as they can.

“To wind down and switch off, they go for family walks on the beach and spend time in their beautiful garden,” the source explained about the family’s daily activities. “Archie’s a real water baby and loves being in the pool. Harry can’t wait to teach him to swim this summer.”

The source added, “Archie can’t wait to meet his baby sister and loves putting his hand on his mummy’s tummy and feeling the baby move. He’s such a caring, bright, loving little boy and is super advanced for his age.”