Kim Kardashian finally moving on from Kanye West, months after divorce

Supermodel and reality TV star Kim Kardashian is moving past her divorce with rapper and ex-husband Kanye West.



An insider spilled the beans to People magazine about the beauty mogul, months after her divorce with West.

"Kim is doing great. She was really struggling around the time she filed for divorce. She was very upset about it and really didn't want to file. She has come a long way since she filed for divorce, though. She's very happy and convinced that she made the right decision,” the insider shared.

Apart from that, the grapevine spilled that West and Kardashian’s kids—daughters North, 7, Chicago, 3, sons Saint, 5 and Psalm, 2—are coping well amidst their parents’ divorce, and also get to see their dad “often.”