 
close
Sat Jun 05, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 5, 2021

Kim Kardashian finally moving on from Kanye West, months after divorce

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Jun 05, 2021

Supermodel and reality TV star Kim Kardashian is moving past her divorce with rapper and ex-husband Kanye West. 

An insider spilled the beans to People magazine about the beauty mogul, months after her divorce with West.

"Kim is doing great. She was really struggling around the time she filed for divorce. She was very upset about it and really didn't want to file. She has come a long way since she filed for divorce, though. She's very happy and convinced that she made the right decision,” the insider shared.

Apart from that, the grapevine spilled that West and Kardashian’s kids—daughters North, 7, Chicago, 3, sons Saint, 5 and Psalm, 2—are coping well amidst their parents’ divorce, and also get to see their dad “often.”

Latest News

More From Entertainment