Meghan Markle's Suits co-star Patrick J Adams and his wife blessed with second baby

Patrick J Adams, Meghan Markle's former Suits co-star, has welcomed second second baby with his wife Troian Bellisario



Taking to Instagram on Friday, the 39-year-old posted a photo of Baby Elliott clutching his finger.

The actor captioned the photo: "Welcome to the funhouse, Ms. Elliot Rowena Adams. May your life be as unique and exciting as your arrival."



Patrick, who starred in legal drama Suits as Meghan Markle's onscreen husband, excitedly shared the good news with fans, confirming that his second daughter would be called, Ms. Elliot Rowena Adams.



In March, Patrick made an emotional and defiant defence of ex co-star Meghan on Twitter.



Patrick is married to Troian Bellisario, who played Spencer Hastings in American teen drama Pretty Little Liars which aired between 2010 and 2017.



Troian, 35, also posted a beautiful photo in black and white on Instagram of her holding Elliot confirming that she was born on May 15.



In the post she wrote: "Ms Elliot Rowena Adams joined us on May 15th under the wildest of circumstances. A whole new ERA for this family. Welcome, my love. by papa @halfadams."