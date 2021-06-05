Kim Kardashian says Kanye West deserves someone who can support his every move

Kim Kardashian gave inside into her and Kanye West's troubled relationship, saying the rapper deserved to be with a wife who would happily move to Wyoming, where he is now based.

The reality star recalled her deteriorating marriage to he rapper in the latest episode of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', shedding light to their troubled relationship.

The mother-of-four, in a flashback clip of KUWTK, broke down in tears during her chat with sisters over her crumbling marriage to the father of her children.

The actress -who was previously married to Damon Thomas and Kris Humphries - told her sisters: "I feel like a failure, that it's like, a third marriage... Yeah I feel like a loser. But I can't even think about that like, I want to be happy."

Kim, who was still with Kanye at the time of filming, explained that the Stronger hitmaker deserved to be with a wife who would happily move to Wyoming.

"I honestly can't do this anymore," she said as she recapped a fight they had to her sisters. "Why am I still in this place where I'm stuck for years? Like, he goes and moves to a different state, every year, I have to be together so I can raise the kids, you know? And he's an amazing dad, he's done an amazing job...

"I think he deserves someone that can go support his every move, go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming - I can't do that. He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything."

Previously, Kim Kardashian discussed her marital problems with sister Khloe, saying: "There's honestly nothing to talk about. I mean, I won't live with the fighting and stuff, like, if it was constant."