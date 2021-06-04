Judge orders Juhi Chawla to pay Rs 2 million for wasting court's time

Delhi High Court has imposed a fine of Rs 2 million on Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla.

According to the Indian media, the fine was imposed after Juhi's plea against 5G network technology was struck down by the court.

The local media said the plea was rejected on the grounds that it was defective and filed for gaining media publicity.

The court said that the actress had shared the web link of the court hearing on social media. The judge hearing the case said it appears the suit was filed to garner publicity.

The fine on Juhi and other plaintiff was imposed for "abusing the process of law and wasting the court’s time."

“Plaintiffs abused process of law. Costs of Rs 20 lakh is imposed on plaintiffs. It appears suit was for publicity. Juhi Chawla circulated link of the hearing on social media,” the local media quoted the court as saying.