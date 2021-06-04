Madonna fawns over ‘hardworking’ dad in 90th birthday tribute

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Renowned lyricist and singer Madonna recently penned a sweet note in memory of her dad Silvio Ciccone’s 90th birthday.
The tribute was made over on Instagram and included a video collage of her dad’s Vineyard, as well as a caption that read, “My father is a survivor growing up as an Italian Immigrant in the US and living thru many traumas but always working hard for everything he had—-“
“He taught me the importance of hard work and earning one’s way in life.............Again I thank you. It was so special to spend your 90th birthday with you and my children in your vineyard.”