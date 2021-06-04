 
Fri Jun 04, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 4, 2021

Ben Affleck leaves Jennifer Lopez's home with smile on his face

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jun 04, 2021

Ben Affleck couldn't help grin when leaving rumoured girlfriend Jennifer Lopez’s home.

The Oscar-winning star was photographed with a notable smile on his face while he left the On the Floor hit-maker’s Los Angeles pad.

The couple’s sleepover comes after a day after they were seen getting cuddly on a date.

Regarding their dinner date an insider, "They looked super happy and Ben had his arm around her during dinner."

While they haven’t officially announced their rekindled relationship, there have been more than plenty hints dropped about their relationship status.

Take a look:


