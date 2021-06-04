Sophie Turner shares cryptic post: 'Time is not straight and neither am I'

'Game of Thrones' star Sophie Turner left fans guessing as she shared a cryptic message, saying 'time is not straight and neither am I'.

The sweetheart of Joe Jonas also shared a sticker of 'Gay Pride' to celebrate Pride Month.

Taking to Instagram, she put a ton of other stickers on her post that seem to hint at her truth ... including hearts with text for "BI PRIDE" and "GAY PRIDE" and another sticker saying, "MOVE, I'M GAY."

Undoubtedly, Sophie's all about celebrating Pride, as she added, "ITS MUTHA****** #pride month babaaaayyyyy."



Sophie's post came after a large number of celebrities have been coming out recently as gay, lesbian, trans and non-binary ... including Colton Underwood, Kehlani, JoJo Siwa, Elliot Page and Demi Lovato ... and it sounds like Sophie's itching to join them.

The actress has joined the cast of the HBO Max series “The Staircase.” Colin Firth, Toni Collette, Parker Posey, Juliette Binoche, and Rosemarie DeWitt would also star in the show.

The eight-episode series is based on the docuseries of the same name as well as various books and reports about the case of Michael Peterson (Firth), who was accused of murdering his wife, Kathleen (Collette), in 2001.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas tied the knot in May 2019 in a Las Vegas wedding. They've already started a family ... remember, Sophie gave birth last July to a daughter named Willa.