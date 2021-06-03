Vanessa Bryant puts Nike on the spot after shoe design for daughter appearances online

Vanessa Bryant puts Nike on the spot after a tribute design for her late daughter Gianna Bryant surfaced online.

Taking to Instagram, Vanessa posted a photo of someone holding the shoe she helped design in collaboration with the sportswear powerhouse.

Vanessa expressed her confusion over how the individual was able to obtain the design despite its unavailability in stores.

"This is a shoe I worked on in honor of my daughter, Gianna," Vanessa wrote on Instagram.

"It was going to be called the MAMBACITA shoe as an exclusive black and white colorway on her daddy's shoes. I picked the colors in honor of her uniform, the number 2 she wore just like her uniform, the inside pattern, Kobe and Gigi on the back in gold instead of Kobe's signature, the inside shoe details (butterfly, wings, halo), etc."

She continued, "The MAMBACITA shoes are NOT approved for sale. I wanted it to be sold to honor my daughter with ALL of the proceeds benefitting our @mambamambacitasports foundation but I did not re-sign the Nike contract to sell these shoes. (The MAMBACITA shoes were not approved to be made in the first place.) Nike has NOT sent any of these pairs to me and my girls."

Vanessa's 13-year-old daughter died with her husband and NBA legend Kobe Bryant— along with seven others — in a tragic helicopter crash on January 26, 2020.

