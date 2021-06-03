Olivia Rodrigo overtakes Taylor Swift’s record with consecutive wins

Lyricist and singer Olivia Rodrigo recently overtook Taylor Swift’s record and managed to clock in simultaneous wins on in all top 10 charts.

The news was announced after a Billboard tally put Rodrigo ahead of the curve as the third-most simultaneous top 10s in chart history, after Taylor Swift.

According to the Streaming Songs chart, Rodrigo is now considered the third female singer to amass a major chunk of streams .



