Olivia Rodrigo claims no.1 spot on Artist 100 Charts after ‘Sour’ debut

Lyricist and singer Olivia Rodrigo recently managed to secure a spot on Artist 100 Charts after the successful debut of her new album Sour.

Rodrigo won the coveted spot after racking up a whopping 295,000 equivalent album units sales.

Not only that, every song from Sour secured a spot Billboard’s 100’s top 30 listing with Good 4 U dominating the lead.

