Thu Jun 03, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 3, 2021

Olivia Rodrigo claims no.1 spot on Artist 100 Charts after ‘Sour’ debut

Lyricist and singer Olivia Rodrigo recently managed to secure a spot on Artist 100 Charts after the successful debut of her new album Sour.

Rodrigo won the coveted spot after racking up a whopping 295,000 equivalent album units sales.

Not only that, every song from Sour secured a spot Billboard’s 100’s top 30 listing with Good 4 U dominating the lead.

